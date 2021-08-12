Citigroup Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $340.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,161. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,726 shares of company stock worth $719,459 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.