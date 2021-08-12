Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 165,706 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,688 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URG opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

URG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

