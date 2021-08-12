Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $366.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

