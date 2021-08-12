Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&W Seed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.08 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $113.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

