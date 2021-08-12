Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,211 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

INM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

