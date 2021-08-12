Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CUEN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Cuentas Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

