Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.62. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%.

In related news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $52,806.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $326,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV).

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.