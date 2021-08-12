Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 104.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $124.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

