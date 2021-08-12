CIBC Cuts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$27.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. 62,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,500. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

