CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

