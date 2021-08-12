Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,732.15 ($22.63). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 1,952 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,696.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £190.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor purchased 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

