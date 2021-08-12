Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,135. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chimerix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chimerix by 149.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chimerix by 23.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

