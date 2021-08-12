Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CSSE stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last ninety days. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

