Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CHK stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,537. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

