Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

