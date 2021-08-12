Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.80. 3,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,537. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

