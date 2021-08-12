ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,887. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

