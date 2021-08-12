Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 712 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 366,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

