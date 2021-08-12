Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,654 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 675,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,270,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

