Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JELD-WEN worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 90.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

