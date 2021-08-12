Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $900.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $779.25 and last traded at $774.93, with a volume of 2686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $776.65.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 89.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

