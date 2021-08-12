Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 450,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,850. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.