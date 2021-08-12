Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.15. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 513,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

