Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%.

LEU traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 2.67. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $30.97.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $662,137 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centrus Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Centrus Energy worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

