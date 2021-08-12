Centric Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

