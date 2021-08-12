Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

CGAU traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,082. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.