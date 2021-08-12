CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.13.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.18. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$46.22 and a one year high of C$75.19.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

