CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.