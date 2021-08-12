Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst beats earnings and revenues estimates for Q2. The company’s lead drug, Firdapse, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an ultra-rare disease. The drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far since its launch in January 2019. We remain optimistic about this and expect the trend to continue in the days ahead. In addition, the company’s efforts to develop Firdapse for other rare neuromuscular indications, are impressive too. A possible label expansion will be an added boost to the company's top-line. However, its pipeline lacks any other promising candidate, which is a major concern. Hence, Catalyst is solely dependent on Firdapse for growth, which is worrying. Stiff competition also remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPRX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 1,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 652,727 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

