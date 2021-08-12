Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 422,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

