Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $2,600,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.