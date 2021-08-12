Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shot up 8.5% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $78.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $78.27 and last traded at $77.97. 3,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

