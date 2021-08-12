Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 in the last three months. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $255,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $680,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

