Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh Sells 1,200 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.06. 15,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of -309.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.68.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,239,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.