Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh Sells 1,200 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.06. 15,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

