Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.66. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 897 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

