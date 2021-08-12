Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,815. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $230.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

