Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lessened by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 112.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 3,033,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

