Caroline M. Chambers Sells 13,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Graco stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.