Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 72.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

