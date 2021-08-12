Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

BSMQ stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

