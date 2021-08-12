Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 280,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

FITB opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

