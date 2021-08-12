Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target upped by ATB Capital to C$235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT traded up C$1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$188.12. 21,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,335. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.60. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.