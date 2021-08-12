Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.05.

Shares of WEED opened at C$23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.36.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

