Canaccord Genuity Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$17.60 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

