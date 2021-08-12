Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Trading Down 6.4%

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 42,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,146,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after buying an additional 863,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $20,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

