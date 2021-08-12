Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CGY traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.00. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,244. The company has a market cap of C$719.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$53.27 and a twelve month high of C$71.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,912.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

