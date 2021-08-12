Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. 2,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

