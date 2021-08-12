Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,198. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

