Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company.

CDNS stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.26. 1,029,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,516. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $153.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

